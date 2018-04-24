A five-alarm fire is burning through a row of stores in the Fordham section of the BronxThe fire broke out on East 194th Street just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. 250 firefighters responded to the scene to fight the massive blaze.Aerial ladders helped knock down a lot of the visible flames around 6:15 a.m. The fire is not yet under control.The fire appears to be affecting a Laundromat, pizza shop, and a grocery store among others.So far, no injuries are reported.Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this story.----------