5-alarm fire destroys 7 businesses in Fordham, Bronx

FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) --
A five-alarm fire is burning through a row of stores in the Fordham section of the Bronx

The fire broke out on East 194th Street just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. 250 firefighters responded to the scene to fight the massive blaze.
Aerial ladders helped knock down a lot of the visible flames around 6:15 a.m. The fire is not yet under control.

The fire appears to be affecting a Laundromat, pizza shop, and a grocery store among others.

So far, no injuries are reported.

