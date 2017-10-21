Fire rips through Schneider's Restaurant in Avon, New Jersey

Eyewitness News
AVON, New Jersey (WABC) --
A three-alarm fire heavily damaged a landmark restaurant at the Jersey Shore early Saturday.

Firefighters received a call at about 4:20 a.m. for a fire at Schneider's Restaurant on Main Street in Avon.

Firefighting efforts were made more difficult by the age of the building, said Avon Fire Chief Joe Gentile.

He said the fire is believed to have started in the front kitchen.

No one was injured.

"It's amazing, we were going to have dinner here last night and now it's all burned out, it's kind of shocking," said area resident Michael Lurch.

"It's really sad, beautiful place, very good food," said one of the restaurant's employees, Lisa Mitros.

Schneider's, which opened in Avon in 1970, is known for its authentic German food and homemade ice cream.

There is no word yet on whether the owner plans to rebuild, said Gentile.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
restaurantfireMonmouth CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Elderly actress beaten and robbed inside apartment building
Judge tosses award against Johnson & Johnson in baby powder lawsuit
Man charged in home invasion as victim laid to rest
Firefighters battle massive tanker fire on LIE
Nets' national anthem singer takes a knee to finish performance
Astros force Game 7 against the Yankees with 7-1 win
Trump has no plan to block scheduled release of JFK assassination records
Repairs to LIRR bridge in Westbury to disrupt service this weekend
Show More
Woman struck and injured by falling security gate outside store
Hit-and-run victim's mother: 'He will live through others, other bodies'
Steve Bannon faults George W. Bush for 'destructive' presidency
Manhunt after handcuffed suspect escapes NYPD custody
Exclusive: Mother fears missing son found dead in Roosevelt
More News
Photos
Yankee Aaron Judge's longest home runs of 2017
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
More Photos