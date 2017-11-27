Flames were shooting into the air after fire broke out in a tavern in Morris County, New Jersey, Monday afternoon.The fire started in a building on Parsippany Road in Hanover.A witness tells Eyewitness News that the building burning is Billy & Madeline's Red Room Tavern. He added that he believes at least two people were inside at the time but were able to escape through a second-floor window with the help from some bystanders who ran to help. A dog was also rescued.Dark smoke billowing from the building could be seen for miles.There is no word yet on any injuries, but witnesses said the elderly couple who was in the home were both taken to the hospital. They apparently own the tavern.----------