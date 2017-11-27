Flames shoot from roof of tavern in Hanover, New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Anthony Johnson has the latest developments on the Hanover fire. (Photo/Vincent Lepre)

By Eyewitness News
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --
Flames were shooting into the air after fire broke out in a tavern in Morris County, New Jersey, Monday afternoon.

The fire started in a building on Parsippany Road in Hanover.

A witness tells Eyewitness News that the building burning is Billy & Madeline's Red Room Tavern. He added that he believes at least two people were inside at the time but were able to escape through a second-floor window with the help from some bystanders who ran to help. A dog was also rescued.

Dark smoke billowing from the building could be seen for miles.

There is no word yet on any injuries, but witnesses said the elderly couple who was in the home were both taken to the hospital. They apparently own the tavern.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
restaurantfireNew HanoverNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Passengers rescued after ferry strikes sandbar in Manhattan
Viacom building in Times Square evacuated after garage fire
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Body cam footage of NYPD shooting released
Family carjacked in driveway after Thanksgiving vacation
NYC comptroller calls bus system 'the other transit crisis'
Nurse leaving work stabbed in hospital parking lot
Porn website opens pop-up shop in NYC
Police search for gunman after gun goes off at mall
Show More
Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle announce engagement
Trump: "They call her Pocahontas"
Family of Hofstra student slain in police shooting settles lawsuits
Some neighbors saying Dyker Heights lights 'too much'
Report: Women allege sexual assaults at Massage Envy
More News
Top Video
The Billionaire City
Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle announce engagement
Eyewitness News Update
Shoppers hunt for deals online on Cyber Monday
More Video