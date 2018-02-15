The stories that rip at our hearts are the ones detailing the fear and terror at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.The stories that last in our memories are the ones about those who stopped people from being hurt. One of them was geography teacher Scott Beigel,35, who grew up on Long Island.Student Kelsey Friend spoke on Good Morning America Thursday, and credited the Long Island native with saving her life."He unlocked the door and let us in. I had thought he was behind me. When he opened the door, he had to relocate it so we can stay safe, but he didn't get a chance to," said Friend.Beigel was a camp counselor at Camp Starlight in Pennsylvania. The camp's Facebook page featured a picture of Beigel with a prayer.Friend says Beigel will forever be her hero.----------