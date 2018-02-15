  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Florida student credits Long Island native with 'saving her life' in Parkland school shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Kristin Thorne reports on a Parkland shooting victim who had Long Island ties (Facebook)

By
DIX HILLS, Long Island (WABC) --
The stories that rip at our hearts are the ones detailing the fear and terror at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The stories that last in our memories are the ones about those who stopped people from being hurt. One of them was geography teacher Scott Beigel,35, who grew up on Long Island.

Student Kelsey Friend spoke on Good Morning America Thursday, and credited the Long Island native with saving her life.

RELATED: These are the Florida school shooting victims.

"He unlocked the door and let us in. I had thought he was behind me. When he opened the door, he had to relocate it so we can stay safe, but he didn't get a chance to," said Friend.

Beigel was a camp counselor at Camp Starlight in Pennsylvania. The camp's Facebook page featured a picture of Beigel with a prayer.


Friend says Beigel will forever be her hero.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
parkland school shootingschool shootingmass shootingDix HillsSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
These are the Florida school shooting victims
Attorney: Fla. shooting suspect a 'broken human being'
TIMELINE: How Fla. school shooting unfolded
FBI: YouTuber 'nikolas cruz' posted 'school shooter' comment in 2017
More parkland school shooting
Top Stories
Ex-teacher, twin brother arrested in NYC terror investigation
These are the Florida school shooting victims
Suspect confesses to killing 17 in Florida school shooting
TIMELINE: How Fla. school shooting unfolded
Officials: 90 percent of Puerto Rico should have power back by end of March
Will 'Fearless Girl' statue get permanent NYC home?
Group: School shooting suspect was a white nationalist
FBI: YouTuber 'nikolas cruz' posted 'school shooter' comment in 2017
Show More
Police: Meth lab found in Atlantic City casino after fire
'Charles in Charge' actor: Baio exposed himself, threw hot tea
Sergeant who shot mentally ill woman found not guilty
Immigration bills fail in Senate, "Dreamers" in limbo
5 dead in fiery crash involving oil truck, stolen car on Long Island
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News team gives updates on Florida school shooting
Florida school shooter's first court appearance
'Charles in Charge' actor: Baio exposed himself, threw hot tea
Woman stood up in search for missed connection on subway
More Video