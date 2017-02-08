$18 Ethiopian Arabica coffee at Extraction Lab in Brooklyn

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --You might shell out $18 for a movie ticket, bleacher seats to the Yankees, a meal, or even a manicure, but what about a single cup of coffee?
It's a lot of money, but a spot in Brooklyn is saying their pricey java is worth it, like a fine bottle of wine.
Come for the ambience, and a good tasting brew, but how about the price?!
"I think it's different from a normal coffee shop, nicer environment I think," said Walter Vayo, a customer.
"It's very aromatic, fruity, and I'm enjoying it, good temperature," said Victoria Shorman, a customer.
Extraction Lab in Sunset Park has earned the distinction of having the most expensive coffee in America.
"Well, I'm a chef and heard about the $18 coffee and had to have it," said Joe Murphy, a customer.
Their Ethiopian Arabica coffee is grown in Panama and made in one of two $7,000 coffee makers called the Steampunk. It was already sold out for the day! Murphy had to opt for some of the cheaper options.
"We're trying three different coffees that they have and pastries, little afternoon break," Murphy said.
"Were you disappointed when you found out it was sold out?" Eyewitness News asked.
"Oh there was no way I was going to pay that much for coffee," said Anna Green, a customer.
Owner of the new java joint, Thomas Perez, says it's not about having the most expensive coffee; it's more about the experience.
"For the people who really want to go wild and try something special, we have that special coffee, it's amazing," Perez said.
At $4.75 the herbal tea may be more your speed.
But if you're interested in one of their bourgeoisie brews at $14 or $18 a pop, try them again next week.