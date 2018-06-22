100-year-old bakery brings Italian bread to Bronx

Madonia Bakery opened in 1918 and the Arthur Avenue institution has stayed in the Madonia family ever since.Originally known for its round bread, Madonia now has a following for its specialty breads: olive, fennel, white chocolate cherry, and jalapeno.It's the way this Bronx bakery has stayed current with changing tastes. The bakery has never done a big wholesale business. It's more about being there for the neighborhood and interacting with the customers.Peter Madonia is the third generation to run the bakery. His grandfather came to America from Sicily looking for a better life."We've tried to both maintain the traditional products that my grandfather made, and we've tried to evolve as people's palates evolve," he said.He hopes one of his nieces or nephews takes over when the time comes.----------