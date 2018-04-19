NEIGHBORHOOD TREATS

All-you-can-eat dessert party opens at Sugar Factory in Meatpacking District

All-you-can-eat party opens in NYC's Sugar Factory

Celebrity favorite Sugar Factory, makers of the viral oversized goblets and other Insta-famous food sensations, is opening "Oh La La Chocolat" at its Meatpacking District location.

By Alex Meier and Edwin Cartagena
MEATPACKING DISTRICT, Manhattan (WABC) --
New York City's hottest new club is also the sweetest!

Celebrity favorite Sugar Factory, makers of the viral oversized goblets and other Insta-famous food sensations, is opening "Oh La La Chocolat" at its Meatpacking District location Thursday.


Like most of the neighborhood's venues, "Oh La La Chocolat" will have the club scene's essentials -- alcohol, dancing, DJs -- but Sugar Factory takes their party a step further.

Pay a flat admission fee and enjoy all-you-can-eat (or drink!) waffle pops, fried chicken pops, rainbow sliders, chocolate fondues, cotton candy martinis, chocolate chip cookie shots and more!

Guests can also customize their own ice cream bars and pick donuts from the "Artisan Donut Wall," which includes flavors like maple-bacon-pecan, strawberry-white chocolate and glittered glazed, said Chris Kammerer of Sugar Factory.

"When it comes to creating these items, there are no limits. Only the imagination is the limit," he said.

This special event is available to guests for $75 per person every Thursday from 9:00 p.m. to midnight. For reservations, call (212) 414-8700 and mention "Oh La La Chocolat."

