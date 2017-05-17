CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --When you're eating chicken and waffles, you typically envision eating the meal with a plate and utensils, but Chick'nCone, makes their chicken and waffles 'portable' and 'fork-free' by stuffing fried chicken into waffle cones.
The chicken and waffles are slathered in a sauce of your choice: Kick'n Ranch, Yella BBQ, Cinna-Maple, Buffalo Blue or Traditional BBQ.
Founders Jonathan Almanzar and Josh Lanier are also committed to making their product environmentally friendly. Customers eat everything that is served, except the paper the cone is wrapped in. They also eliminated the use of plastic forks. Customers eat it similarly to the way you would eat an ice cream cone.
For dessert the options include blueberry pie and apple pie. The cones have fruit filling and then it is topped with whipped cream.
Located in the Gansevoort Market at 353 W 14th Street in Chelsea, Chick'nCone has been a huge hit, especially among New Yorkers looking for a grab-and-go comfort food.