Chili's offers $3.13 margaritas to celebrate its March 13 birthday

Celebrate Chili's birthday with $3.13 margaritas. (KTRK)

For the first time ever, Chili's is publicly celebrating its birthday and it's doing it with $3.13 margaritas.

Participating locations of the Tex-Mex restaurant chain will be offering $3.13 Presidente Margaritas all day Tuesday to celebrate the chain's March 13 birthday.

The Chili's version of the popular drink includes Presidente Brandy, hence the name.


