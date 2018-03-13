We turned an iconic date into an iconic price. Celebrate our birthday on 3.13 with $3.13 Presidente Margaritas all day long. #ChilisBirthday pic.twitter.com/jZrvqCIzQ2 — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) March 9, 2018

For the first time ever, Chili's is publicly celebrating its birthday and it's doing it with $3.13 margaritas.Participating locations of the Tex-Mex restaurant chain will be offering $3.13 Presidente Margaritas all day Tuesday to celebrate the chain's March 13 birthday.The Chili's version of the popular drink includes Presidente Brandy, hence the name.----------