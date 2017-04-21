FOOD & DRINK

NYC burger joint Black Tap showcases crazy milk shakes

EMBED </>More News Videos

Crazy shake creations.

By and Jamie Nguyen, Todd Pierce
SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) --
A New York City restaurant named for its hamburgers and beers is getting upstaged by its crazy milk shakes.

At Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in SoHo, the name doesn't say it all. Yes, they serve beers and burgers, but they've become quite the sensation thanks to their unique shakes.
***Check out the video above to see the crazy shakes.***
Traditionalists can get their chocolate, vanilla and strawberry milk shakes. But those who are bold can get what's called "the crazy shakes."

Some of the shakes include: cotton candy, a strawberry shake, the sweet n' salty peanut butter shake, and the sour power black cherry shake.

These shakes will set you back $15. But they're not just a treat for the tummy, they're a feast for the eyes.

The restaurant has four locations across Manhattan: SoHo, Downtown, in the Meatpacking District and Midtown.
Related Topics:
foodcraft beerbeerburgersoriginalsneighborhood treatsNew York CitySoHoNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Purple ice cream from NYC is latest dessert trend
Food trend: Ice cream and fish? It's winning people over
Museum of Ice Cream set to open in Los Angeles
Ice cream burger debuts at Wu Kong in NYC dessert shop
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Subway service close to normal, but outage cause unknown
PD: NJ teacher put recording device in middle school bathroom
Woman rescued from sinking car by 3 passing motorists
Investigation into FDNY firefighter's death will focus on ladder
Wake, funeral information for firefighter William Tolley
Family, friends, colleagues grieve fallen firefighter as memorials grow
Soul singer Cuba Gooding Sr. found dead in car
Show More
Justice Dept threatens sanctuary cities, calls NYC 'soft on crime'
Police: Soccer coach fathered child of teen ex-player
Missing student's dad: She was brainwashed, will need therapy
4 protesters arrested outside bakery where immigrants laid off
Video captures toddler being attacked by pit bull in Rockland County
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Subway service close to normal, but outage cause unknown
Investigation into FDNY firefighter's death will focus on ladder
Family, friends, colleagues grieve fallen firefighter as memorials grow
More Video