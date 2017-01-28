FOOD & DRINK

Deals on meals offered during NYC Restaurant Week

Chef Priscilla Yeh of State Grill and Bar, and Tracy Nieporent of the restaurant committee of NYC & Co. joined us. (WABC)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York City Restaurant Week highlights some of the best plates in town, and the event is bringing you right to the table with a good deal.

Chef Priscilla Yeh of State Grill and Bar and Tracy Nieporent, the restaurant committee chariman of NYC & Co., joined us on Eyewitness News Saturday Morning to talk about the popular dining event.

NYC Restaurant Week Winter 2017 runs from January 23 - February 10; Mondays through Fridays.

Saturdays are excluded and Sundays are optional.

Prices for three-course prix-fixe lunches are $29 and $42 for dinner. (excluding beverages, gratuities and taxes)

More than 375 restaurants are participating across 41 neighborhoods

To make reservations for NYC Restaurant week, visit: http://www.nycgo.com/restaurantweek
