Deals on meals offered during NYC Restaurant Week

NEW YORK (WABC) --New York City Restaurant Week highlights some of the best plates in town, and the event is bringing you right to the table with a good deal.
Chef Priscilla Yeh of State Grill and Bar and Tracy Nieporent, the restaurant committee chariman of NYC & Co., joined us on Eyewitness News Saturday Morning to talk about the popular dining event.
NYC Restaurant Week Winter 2017 runs from January 23 - February 10; Mondays through Fridays.
Saturdays are excluded and Sundays are optional.
Prices for three-course prix-fixe lunches are $29 and $42 for dinner. (excluding beverages, gratuities and taxes)
More than 375 restaurants are participating across 41 neighborhoods
To make reservations for NYC Restaurant week, visit: http://www.nycgo.com/restaurantweek