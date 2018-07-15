FOOD & DRINK

Dunkin' Donuts to release coffee beer with Harpoon Brewery

EMBED </>More Videos

Dunkin' Donuts is partnering with Harpoon Brewery to release a coffee-based beer. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
Fans of donuts and fans of beer rejoice!

Dunkin' Donuts is partnering with Harpoon Brewery to release their own beer.

The Boston-based brewery is planning to release the beer sometime around late October or early November.

The porter beer will be brewed with Dunkin' Donuts brand coffee and will have a 6 percent alcohol-by-volume content.

This isn't the first time that Dunkin' Donuts has teamed up to produce a beer. But it's expected to be the first time that it will be widely available.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fooddunkin' donutsdonutsbeercoffee
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Crush your cravings with a cold cone from these 3 New York City newcomers to the ice cream scene
New cocktail bar Stay Gold dawns in Kips Bay
New American spot Kleinberg's brings burgers and more to Bedford
Savor the flavors of the Caribbean at these 4 New York City newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News