Curly, cheesy, waffle, tater tots... all things fries for National French Fry Day

David Ciancio aka 'Rev', sat down with us for a delicious, mouth-watering look inside New York City's best french fries.

Emily Sowa
MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
Curly. Sweet potato. Waffle. Cheese. Chili Cheese. Pomme Frites. Tater tots.

Did you know there are 21 different types of recognized French Fries?!

David 'Rev" Ciancio is the King of all things fries and he sat down with us for a delicious look inside New York City's best french fries.

Rev runs four of New York City's biggest Instagram foodie accounts; RevCiancio, TheBurgeratti, SteakClub7 and his most popular account FunWithFries for serious french fry lovers.

FunWithFries has over 100 thousand followers and shares photos exclusively of french fries. Rev takes a lot of the photos himself, but also re-posts and shares photos of fries from fans and followers.

To learn more about Rev, be sure to watch his full feature below.
David Ciancio aka 'Rev', sat down with us for a delicious, juicy look inside New York Burger Week.


If you like curly fries, sweet potato fries, waffle fries and more, you'll want to follow his mouth-watering account FunWithFries.

For more episodes of Social Superstars watch here.
