SOCIAL SUPERSTARS

Insta-Star Alexa Mehraban turns love for food into full time job

EMBED </>More Videos

 (1 of 5)

New York Insta-Star eats her way around NYC

Social Superstar Alexa Mehraban explains how her love for food turned into her full time job. (WABC)

Emily Sowa
SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) --
For mouth-watering, crave inducing and serious food FOMO (fear of missing out)... New York City foodies should check out @EatingNYC on Instagram.

Alexa Mehraban, a New York native, is eating her way through New York's biggest hot spots. A professional eater and founder of @EatingNYC, a food-focused brand that discovers restaurants around the city and top Instagram-worthy eats.

Alexa started taking pictures of food and blogging about her experience in 2014 and now has more than 299,000 followers on Instagram. With a background in hospitality and an expertise in social media, Alexa has developed a keen understanding of the restaurant industry. Alexa is a true believe that the ever-changing social platform now has a major influence on a restaurant's success. Chefs and restaurants now need to consider Instagram and what makes for a good picture when deciding on a menu or main attraction in a popular dish.

Alexa was listed as one of the top 30 people in food by AdWeek in 2016 and launched a food blog website in addition to her Instagram. The biggest perk of her website for New Yorkers and foodies is her 'Food Guide'. Her Food Guide can be used to sort restaurants by cuisine, price and neighborhoods. She has visited over 500 restaurants throughout the city, so you can't go wrong using her sites for recommendations or ideas!

To check out her food guide visit: https://eating.nyc/

To follow her mouthwatering Instagram account click here: https://www.instagram.com/eatingnyc/

This story is part of our ongoing digital series: Social Superstars
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodoriginalssocial superstarsfoodrestaurantsinstagramsocial mediaSoHoManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIAL SUPERSTARS
This New Yorker used YouTube to launch a successful business
Q Park:From investment banker to YouTuber
'Yarn Bomber' brings new perspective to street art
This woman turned her love of makeup into big money
More social superstars
FOOD & DRINK
People question why Johnnie Walker becomes "Jane Walker"
4 times you can ignore the expiration dates on food
Free candy: National Oreo Day giveaway
Score Desserts & More At Chinatown's New 'Alimama'
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm warning
Crews race to restore power as 2nd nor'easter bears down
Getting around during the nor'easter
Broadway star's daughter, friend's son killed after being hit by car
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Exclusive: Cash, gift cards stolen from USPS mail across LI, NJ
Female teacher accused of having sex with 14-year-old
WATCH: Brutal attack inside Times Square subway station
Man forces son to run to school in the rain for bullying
Show More
Man allegedly choked fiancee's sister to death during sex
Alleged neighbor from hell fills man's door locks with super glue
'The Bachelor' Finale: Arie attempts to pull a 'Mesnick'
More News
Photos
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
Westminster Dog Show in photos
More Photos