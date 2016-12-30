FOOD & DRINK

Iconic Carnegie Deli closing at midnight
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Friday is your last chance to order your favorite sandwich at the Carnegie Deli in Midtown.

The famous restaurant is closing its doors at midnight - after 79 years of serving up heaps of cured meat.

Restaurant owner Marian Harper Levine says her long hours at the deli have taken a toll - and wants to enjoy her life.

She told her staff in October that she will keep the deli open until Dec. 31 so they can make tips through the busy holiday season.

"Moving forward, Marian Harper hopes to keep her father's legacy alive by focusing on licensing the iconic Carnegie Deli brand and selling their world-famous products for wholesale distribution," said spokeswoman Cristyne Nicholas.
The iconic Carnegie Deli is closing at the end of the year.


Levine's family has owned the Carnegie Deli since 1976. It opened in 1937.

The deli was closed for nine months in 2015 over an illegal gas hookup. It reopened last February with a ceremony involving Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The owner will continue to license Carnegie Deli restaurants in other cities, like Las Vegas and Bethlehem, Pa., and hopes the flagship location can reopen in the future under a similar arrangement.
