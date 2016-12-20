HOLIDAY RECIPES

Holiday recipes: Jeff Smith's deviled eggs

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch Jeff Smith make his deviled eggs. (WABC)

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Jeff Smith's holiday recipe: deviled eggs. See the recipe below.

Ingredients
6 Eggs
1/4 Cup Mayonnaise
1 Teaspoon White Vinegar
1 Teaspoon Mustard
Salt
Pepper
Paprika

Directions
Hard boil or steam eggs. Steaming works great because the eggs are a little easier to peel!

Peel the shell from the eggs.

Gently cut into eggs lengthwise with a sharp knife until you feel resistance. This is the yolk! Cut all the way around (but not cutting into yolk) until egg halves split apart. Whole yolk should easily be removed and set aside in a bowl.

Gently mash the yolks with a fork. Add the mayonnaise, vinegar, mustard, as well as salt, pepper, and paprika to taste. Mix until fluffy. This will be your deviled egg filling. Feel free to add more mayonnaise if the mixture feels too thick!

Fill the egg halves with the mixture. For fancy presentation, use a pastry bag! You can make a pastry bag by cutting the corner off of a small ziplock bag and inserting a pastry tip.

The deviled eggs taste great plain, but feel free to get creative and add toppings like bits of bacon or chopped vegetables. They are a great, easy appetizer as we head into the holiday season!

Check out the video above to see how Jeff Smith makes his deviled eggs.

Click here for more holiday recipes from the Eyewitness News team!

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodholiday recipes
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOLIDAY RECIPES
Bill Ritter's berry good smoothie
Shannon Sohn's Pagash (Polish pizza)
N.J. Burkett's Pasta e Fagioli
Ryan Field's 'Famous Field Macaroni Casserole'
More holiday recipes
FOOD & DRINK
Bill Ritter's berry good smoothie
Shannon Sohn's Pagash (Polish pizza)
'Coming to America' restaurant McDowell's pops up
Papa John's says NFL protests are hurting pizza sales
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
2 NYPD detectives resign following indictment on rape charges
NYPD officer not guilty in apparent road rage shooting
New Jersey Santa Claus busted with crack pipe, police say
Boy who lost both legs to meet quadruple amputee dog
Shalane Flanagan, Geoffrey Kamworor win TCS New York City Marathon
Final finishers: Inspiring stories of runners who wouldn't give up
Sheriff: Congregants were helpless to escape Texas church gunfire
Anthony Weiner reports for prison stint for sexting conviction
Show More
Woman from NJ jailed in Zimbabwe for tweets about president
Argentine president honors NYC terror attack victims
Bus drivers in 4 Nassau County school districts go on strike
Driver indicted in chase that killed 2 involving allegedly stolen dirt bike
6-year-old reportedly kidnapped by babysitter found safe
More News
Top Video
Sheriff: Congregants were helpless to escape Texas church gunfire
Friends, family say goodbye at funeral for victim of terror attack
Eyewitness News Update
Anthony Weiner reports for prison stint for sexting conviction
More Video