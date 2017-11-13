HOLIDAY RECIPES

Holiday recipes: Lee Golderg's 'Pudocee' Trifle

Watch Lee Goldberg make his trifle. (WABC)

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Lee Goldberg's 'Pudocee' Trifle. See the recipe below.
(Lee's name for it - otherwise known as Coffee and Donut trifle, as seen on the Rachael Ray Show.

Ingredients
1 package chocolate pudding mix
1 3/4 cup milk
1 dozen plain cake donuts
3 cups heavy whipping cream
1/4 cup powdered sugar
2 tablespoons espresso powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
A few cups coffee
Cocoa powder, for garnish
Whipped cream, for garnish

Directions
In a medium-sized mixing bowl, whisk together the chocolate pudding mix with the milk. After two minutes, cover with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator to set.

Cut 8 of the donuts into large chunks, leaving 4 of them whole. (Three will be used for layering the trifle and one will be used for garnish.)

In a stand mixer, whip the heavy cream into it forms soft peaks, about 3 minutes. Add sugar, espresso powder and salt and whip a little more just to incorporate.

Pour coffee into a shallow dish or pie pan.

In large trifle dish, or glass bowl, build the trifle. (Tip: To make the layering easier, place the whipped cream and pudding into piping bags.) Before layering the donut or donut pieces, dunk them in the coffee for just a few seconds. Place one whole dunked donut in the middle of the bottom of the dish and scatter 1/3 of the donut chunks around it. Next, put a layer of 1/3 of the pudding and top that with 1/3 of the whipped cream mixture. Repeat the layer process 2 more times.

Place the trifle in fridge for a few hours or overnight.

Before serving, top with more whipped cream and dust with cocoa powder to create the illusion of a coffee drink. Cut a slit into the leftover whole donut and hang it over the edge of the glass, like a lime in a cocktail.

Check out the video above to see how Lee Golderg makes his 'Pudocee' Trifle

Click here for more holiday recipes from the Eyewitness News team!

Related Topics:
foodholiday recipesoriginalsrachael raydesserts
