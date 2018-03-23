  • LIVE VIDEO FDNY salutes fallen hero, Firefighter Michael Davidson
Check out some of the best mac and cheese dishes in NYC.

Christopher Johnson
BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) --
Some prefer simple, some prefer complicated, all prefer cheesy. Do you think you've had the best mac and cheese in all of New York City? Some of the best restaurants in the city battled it out for the coveted title.

Bacon, pulled pork, buffalo fried chicken, crawfish, angus beef chili and lamb wat were just some of the wild ingredients local restaurants had on display last Sunday at a Mac & Cheese Smackdown in Brooklyn.

Chefs turned the heat up and really made it a competition -- presenting original dishes that represented their ethnic backgrounds and what their restaurant was all about.

Fifteen restaurants, 15 unique flavors, all for the title of best Mac & Cheese in NYC -- but are these really the best mac and cheese dishes in the area?



The first winning dish of the day was the judges' choice - a Kimchi S'mac from Korilla BBQ. The dish included cheddar, mozzarella, kimchi and applewood smoked bacon.

However, the people voted for something that had double the trouble. Murray's Cheese put out two dishes that folks couldn't refuse. First on their menu was a classic, literally.

Murray's Classic Mac & Cheese- a radiatore pasta with gruyere, reading, cheddar, mornay and seasoned panko. That was only the bait, they reeled guests in with their Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese: radiatore pasta, pork shoulder, jalapeno, liquid smoke, worcestshire, molasses, hot chili powder and fried onions. A starting lineup like this is hard for any chef to compete with.


Jacob's Pickles had a buffalo chicken mac and cheese that was "to die for" as one guest put it. Forks were at the ready and everyone was digging in.

The dish consisted of penne pasta, signature cheese blend, housemade buffalo sauce, buttermilk fried chicken and was completed with a housemade bleu cheese dressing.

The best really depends on how you like your mac and cheese. The question remains: do you prefer simple or complicated?

