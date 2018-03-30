IN OUR BACKYARD

Making matzo with Manischewitz: A behind the scenes look

EMBED </>More Videos

Make matzo with Manischewitz. (WABC)

Mike Bencivenga, Jamie Nguyen, John Sprei
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Did you know that one of the largest producers of Kosher products is right here in our backyard?

Manischewitz is a company known worldwide, and it's headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

Each year, the company produces 80,000,000 sheets of matzo alone.

**Click on video above to see the making of matzo.**

Matzo, which is unleavened bread, plays a key role during the eight days of Passover. Matzo symbolizes the hurried exodus of the Jewish people from Egypt. They did not have time to wait for their dough to rise.

Nearly two million Jews live in the tri-state area. Passover this year begins after sundown on March 30.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodpassoverjewishoriginalsin our backyardNewark
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
IN OUR BACKYARD
You can now go and visit 'Downton Abbey' from NYC
What happens before passengers board a plane?
Escape NYC for a little relaxation thanks to this pop-up
See this NYC exhibit while you can
More in our backyard
FOOD & DRINK
Celebrate Easter with gigantic Peeps milkshake
Biggest Chick-fil-A ever opens in NYC
Mets fans: Citi Field steps up food game for 2018 season
'York Avenue Kitchen' Brings Traditional American Fare To The Upper East Side
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Judge apologizes, admits he's serial panty stealer
NYPD: Woman arrested after pushing man onto subway tracks
3 ejected, 5 hurt in Grand Central Parkway crash
Man moving into home finds pit bull chained in basement
School worker accused of threatening to 'execute' white men
Man stabbed, robbed in random caught-on-camera attack
Accountant used as emergency goalie in Blackhawks win
NYC Worst Landlord List: A list of repeat offenders
Show More
Pulse nightclub shooter's widow found not guilty on all counts
Biggest Chick-fil-A ever opens in NYC
CT trooper killed in crash between cruiser, tractor-trailer
Person-of-interest in death of Bronx father of 3
Exclusive: Special agents take down suspected MS-13 gang members
More News
Top Video
360 VIDEO: Check out the 2018 Karma Revero
Wheels to see at the NY Auto Show
Judge apologizes, admits he's serial panty stealer
Man told to 'stay calm' when cheetah hops in vehicle
More Video