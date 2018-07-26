FOOD & DRINK

Fate of Valentine's Day Sweethearts candy unknown after Necco plant abruptly closes

In this Jan. 14, 2009 file photo, colored "Sweethearts" candy is held in bulk prior to packaging at the New England Confectionery Company in Revere, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

REVERE, Massachusetts --
The owner of the company behind chalky, colorful confections such as Necco Wafers and Sweethearts has unexpectedly shut down operations at its Massachusetts plant and hasn't said if candy production will resume.

The Boston Globe reports Round Hill Investments LLC announced Tuesday it is selling Necco brands to another manufacturer and closing down its Revere plant.

The company had recently purchased Necco for $17.3 million at a bankruptcy auction in May.

Round Hill did not identify Necco's new owner. The closure came as a shock to the close to 230 workers at the plant who say they were told to pick up their final paychecks Friday.

Necco, or New England Confectionery Co., is the country's oldest continuously operating candy company.

The also make Mary Jane and Squirrel Nut Zippers candy.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcandyvalentine's dayu.s. & worldMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Crush your cravings with a cold cone from these 3 New York City newcomers to the ice cream scene
New cocktail bar Stay Gold dawns in Kips Bay
New American spot Kleinberg's brings burgers and more to Bedford
Savor the flavors of the Caribbean at these 4 New York City newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News