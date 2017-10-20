Mima Vinoteca channels your grandmother's cooking, if perhaps you grandmother is Italian.Dishes from Sicily and Naples are served.A range from panzanella salad to chicken scarpariello.Dana Santucci opened Mima Vinoteca 10 years ago, her own grandmothers Mima Dell and Mima Josie were her inspirations.Family photographs hang on the wall.The restaurant is located on Main Street in Irvington, Westchester County.Parking can be tough along Main Street, and if you're ordering a pick up, the owner will run the food out to your car, if you can't find a spot.Talk about customer service!1 whole chicken cut into 10 pieces1 cup flourSaltpepper4 cloves garlic (sliced)1/4 cup chopped cherry peppers1/2 cup hot Italian sausage (cooked and crumbled)1/2 cup roasted potatoes1/4 cup chopped Italian herbs1/4 cup dry white wine1 cup chicken stock1/4 cup butter- Preheat oven to 420- Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper- Dredge chicken pieces in flour (shake off excess)- Heat olive oil in large sautee pan (oven proof pan or cast iron skillet is ideal)- Brown chicken pieces in hot oil- When browned place cast iron pan in 400 degree oven for about 15-20 minutes until thoroughly cooked- Remove chicken from oven and place back on stove top, add garlic & cherry peppers over medium heat- Deglaze pan with wine wine, lemon. then add chicken stock, and cooked sausage- When sauce is reduced add the roasted potatoes, herbs & butter, once butter melts it's ready to serve(914) 591-130063 Main Street, Irvington NY 10533Reserve a Table Here: