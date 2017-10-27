Neighborhood Eats at Pinch Chinese

SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) --Pinch Chinese opened on Prince Street in SoHo eight months ago.
The owner, Sean Tang, was inspired to leave his career in advertising to open a restaurant that features his favorite dishes from his travels through China. He even recruited chefs from China.
The name is a play on how a dumpling is made. And there are many dumplings, including soup dumplings, on the menu.
There's even a bacon, egg and cheese dumpling.
A taste of NYC pinched into a Chinese dumpling!
Recipe: Shanghai-Style Pork Chop Fried Rice
Utensils
Small Kitchen Scale
Meat Hammer
Medium Mixing Bowl Wok or Fry Pan
Cast Iron Skillet (for frying pork chops)
Marinade (for up to 10 pork chops)
Dry Ingredients
1/3 cup Fresh Ginger, roughly sliced
1/3 cup Fresh Scallion, roughly sliced
1/3 cup Fresh Garlic, whole
1 tsp White Pepper
1 tsp Black Pepper
1 tsp Chinese Five Spice
1 tsp Curry Powder
1 Tsp Sugar
1/4 cup Corn Starch
Wet Ingredients
2/3 cup Soy Sauce
2/3 cup Water
1/3 cup Vegetable Oil
1 tsp Taiwanese Rice Wine
Fried Rice (for each serving)
3 Large Eggs (Free Range Organic)
2 cups Cooked White Rice (Medium Grain)
1/4 cup Scallion
Salt
Oil
Fried Pork Chop (for each serving)
1/4 lb Pork Loin (Niman Ranch or similar pasture-raised heritage pork)
Panko Bread Crumbs
For the Marinade:
Add all aromatics and dry ingredients - except corn starch - to a medium mixing bowl. Add soy sauce, water, oil, and rice wine. Mix. Add corn starch. Mix. Hand massage aromatics with wet and dry ingredients.
For the Pork Chop:
Using a meat hammer, flatten pork loin until about 3/4" thick. Place into marinade and cover the bowl. Let sit for at least an hour. Remove from marinade and cover entirely with panko bread crumbs. In cast iron skillet, heat oil bath to 375 degrees F. Fry pork chop for 5 minutes or until panko crust is just beyond golden brown. Remove from oil and rest on plate lined with paper towels.
For the Fried Rice:
Heat wok or pan on high heat. Add oil. Quickly scramble eggs until just tender. Remove pan from heat. Add white rice, then scallion. Over heat, toss rice, scallion and egg until fragrant. Salt to taste.
Plating:
Place fried rice into small bowls, and flip over onto a plate. Slice pork chop into strips, and lay over the fried rice.