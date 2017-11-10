Neighborhood Eats at Randolph Beer

DUMBO, Brooklyn (WABC) --Don't call it a beer hall. Randolph Beer is aiming to be much more to the Dumbo neighborhood.
The enormous venue opened two weeks ago and yes, it's an actual brewery.
There's even a self serve beer wall. and games to play, but there's also a menu that takes comfort food up a notch.
The chef Masterful Davis channels his grandfather's cooking, so you'll see some southern classics.
Then there's the salmon veggie bowl, the cauliflower rice bowl, grilled corn and for fun, beer cheese and a super-sized pretzel.
There's even stroller parking, so consider it kid friendly, at least earlier in the evening.
This is the third location for Dave Plate and his team. There's already a Randolph Beer in Williamsburg and one in Nolita, but this is the first one doing its own brewing.
Learn more by visiting randolphbeer.com.
Randolph Beer Cheese
INGREDIENTS:
32 ounces cheddar cheese
8 ounces cream cheese
3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
4 teaspoons Dijon mustard
4 cloves garlic
2 teaspoons paprika
2 tablespoons red pepper flakes
1 teaspoons cayenne pepper
2 teaspoons black pepper
18 ounces amber ale beer (or your favorite bitter beer)
METHOD:
Add the cheddar cheese, cream cheese, Worcestershire sauce, Dijon, garlic, paprika, red pepper flakes, cayenne pepper and black pepper to a food processor and blend until evenly mixed. With the food processor funning, slowly add the beer for a smooth texture.
Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving to allow the cheese to firm up.