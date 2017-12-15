MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (WABC) --Vanillamore is a dessert kitchen in Montclair.
The owner, Risa Boyer, loves to bake and eat sweets. After working as a pastry chef in NYC, the New Jersey native decided to open up in Montclair.
Sitting around a horseshoe counter, you can watch Risa torch homemade marshmallows for the s'more tapas, or order a dessert flight.
You can go savory, too -- from salads to sliders. Some come for both, others just come for dessert.
Vanillamore is located at 349 Bloomfield Avenue in Montclair, New Jersey.
------------------
Check out this recipe for Vanilla Bean Marshmallows from Risa:
* Yields 1/2 sheet pan (90 - 1-inch marshmallows)
Ingredients
- 28 grams powdered gelatin
- 1 1/3 cups cold water
- 21 ounces granulated sugar
- 14 ounces corn syrup
- 1 tablespoon vanilla bean paste or extract
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 cup confectioners' sugar plus 1/2 cup cornstarch, for coating marshmallows
Instructions:
1. Line 1/2 sheet pan with parchment and coat with oil.
2. In the bowl of a stand mixer with whip attachment, bloom gelatin with 2/3 cups cold water. Add salt and vanilla.
3. In a large sauce pan, combine 2/3 cups water, granulated sugar and corn syrup. Cook, without stirring, until candy thermometer reads 240 F. Remove from heat and let bubbles dissipate.
4. Turn stand mixer on medium and pour sugar mixture into the gelatin. Increase to higher speed and mix until thick and volume has doubled.
5. With an oiled spatula, pour marshmallow mixture into sheet pan and work quickly to spread and flatten. Dust with confectioners' sugar and cornstarch mixture.
6. Let set overnight then cut to desired shape with a well-oiled knife.
7. Dust each marshmallow with confectioners' sugar mixture.