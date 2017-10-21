FOOD & DRINK

Bagel worth $1,000 coming back to New York City hotel

By Alexa Friedman
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
For anyone with an empty stomach and a full wallet, a New York hotel will soon be serving up $1,000 bagels.

The Westin in Times Square is bringing a luxury bagel back to its menu Nov. 1, for customers with expensive taste.

The fancy bagel is topped with Alba white truffle cream cheese, goji berry-infused Riesling jelly and to top it all off, golden leaf flakes.

All of the proceeds from these bagels with bling will be donated to the Holy Apostle Soup Kitchen.

The bold bagel is a rarer item than the McRib, making its most recent menu appearance in 2007.

The $1,000 bagel is available through Dec. 15 and must be ordered 24 hours in advance.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodtimes squarefoodTimes SquareManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Neighborhood Eats at Mima Vinoteca in Irvington
Trader Joe's recalls salad for possible listeria contamination
Restaurant under fire for serving Popeyes chicken
Would you try it? Pizzeria serving pumpkin spice pizza
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Elderly actress beaten and robbed inside apartment building
Fire rips through well-known restaurant at Jersey Shore
Judge tosses award against Johnson & Johnson in baby powder lawsuit
Man charged in home invasion as victim laid to rest
Firefighters battle massive tanker fire on LIE
Nets' national anthem singer takes a knee to finish performance
Astros force Game 7 against the Yankees with 7-1 win
Trump has no plan to block scheduled release of JFK assassination records
Show More
Repairs to LIRR bridge in Westbury to disrupt service this weekend
Woman struck and injured by falling security gate outside store
Hit-and-run victim's mother: 'He will live through others, other bodies'
Steve Bannon faults George W. Bush for 'destructive' presidency
Manhunt after handcuffed suspect escapes NYPD custody
More News
Photos
Yankee Aaron Judge's longest home runs of 2017
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
More Photos