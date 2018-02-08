FOOD & DRINK

Pepsi to release new sparkling water brand called Bubly

(PepsiCo. Inc)

Nicholas Augustine
Pepsi Co. is the latest company to launch a brand of sparkling water. Bubly, which is due out this month, is a zero-calorie sparkling water with no sweeteners or artificial flavors.

"This is an exciting addition to our PepsiCo portfolio, which is why we're committed to make Bubly one of our biggest product launches to date and are introducing the new brand to the world during the Academy Awards," PepsiCo vice president Todd Kaplan said.

Some see the can's bright, minimalist design as a direct attack against LaCroix, a similar brand popular with millennials. National Beverage Corp. the parent company of LaCroix saw a 20 percent growth in revenue in the first half of fiscal year 2018.

Sparkling water has been growing in popularity with Americans. Sales of domestic sparkling bottled water double between 2015 and 2017, according to the New York Times.

The drink will come in flavors such as grapefruit, strawberry and mango. The tab on the can will also feature greetings like "hey u" and "yo."
