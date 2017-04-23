CONSUMER CONCERNS

Frito-Lay recalls jalapeño-flavored chips due to salmonella threat

EMBED </>More News Videos

Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall of select jalapeno-flavored potato chip products due to a potential salmonella contamination. (Frito-Lay via FDA)

Frito-Lay has issued a voluntary recall of select jalapeño-flavored potato chip products due to potential salmonella contamination.

The recall covers all sizes of jalapeño-flavored Lay's Kettle Cooked potato chips and Miss Vickie's Kettle Cooked potato chips with a use-by date before July 5.

In addition, recalled products are included in the following variety packs with a use-by date before June 21:

  • 12-count Lay's Kettle Cooked Multipack Sack
  • 20-count Frito-Lay Bold Mix Sack
  • 30-count Miss Vickie's Multipack Tray
  • 30-count Lay's Kettle Cooked Multipack Tray
  • 32-count Miss Vickie's Multipack Box


Jalapeño cheddar-flavored Lay's Kettle Cooked 40% Less Fat potato chips are not included in the recall.

Concerned consumers should contact Frito-Lay consumer relations at 866-272-9393 for additional information from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.
Related Topics:
foodsalmonellarecallproduct recallschipsconsumer concerns
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CONSUMER CONCERNS
Attorney: Did United have right to remove passenger?
Airfare expected to increase in 2017, airlines say
Woman returns from vacation to find people living in her home
Starbucks recalls metal straws due to mouth injuries
More consumer concerns
FOOD & DRINK
Sweet! Hershey's chocolate to have less calories
Purple ice cream from NYC is latest dessert trend
Food trend: Ice cream and fish? It's winning people over
Crazy shakes a big draw for NYC restaurant
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Couple fatally struck by alleged drunk driver on Long Island
Police hunt suspect in Bronx robberies, stabbing of livery driver
ABC News poll: 96 percent of Trump voters say they'd do it again
College student killed in bizarre accident during track meet
April the giraffe becomes cash cow for tiny NY zoo
'Happy Days' actress Erin Moran dies at 56
VIDEO: Passengers defend mother allegedly hit by flight attendant
Show More
Pedestrian dead after being struck by cab on Upper East Side
Burglars break into Long Island home, rob teen at gunpoint
Schumer calls for boost in communication after Penn Station stampede
French Consulate on UES evacuated after false bomb threat
Hillary Clinton makes surprise appearance at Tribeca Film Festival
More News
Top Video
Top cop on DOJ's 'soft on crime' claim: 'My blood began to boil'
Monster Jam rolls into Nassau Coliseum
Subway service close to normal, but outage cause unknown
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video