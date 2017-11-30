PIZZA

Special delivery: Domino's Pizza launches baby registry

Are you a pizza loving mom to be, or know one? Dominoes has you covered. (KTRK)

Are you a pizza loving mom to be, or know one? Check out the registry from a company that knows a thing or two about delivery.

After the launch of its wedding registry earlier this year, Dominos has now released a baby registry, nine months later.

Expecting couples can now create a registry list of pizza-themed items like onesies and pizza mugs.

All gifts will be delivered to the parents-to-be as Dominos e-gift cards.

