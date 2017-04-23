WHAT'S TRENDING

Sweet news: Hershey's chocolate to have fewer calories

EMBED </>More News Videos

Your guilty indulgence just got a little less guilty. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

HERSHEY, Pennsylvania --
Your favorite guilty indulgence is about to get a little less guilty: Hershey's products will experience a drop in calories.

The iconic confectioner announced earlier this week that half of its standard and king-sized candy products will contain 200 calories or less by the year 2022.

Hershey expects to meet the goal by reformulating products and adjusting the size of certain items.

By the end of 2018, all Hershey's products will also contain easy-to-read caloric information on the front of the packaging.

"We aim to delight our consumers and these steps will provide an even wider range of portion options and clear information to help them select treats that fit their lifestyle," Hershey president and CEO Michele Buck said in a news release.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
foodnutritionbuzzworthywhat's trendinghealthchocolatecandydessertsu.s. & worldhersheyPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WHAT'S TRENDING
Volunteer firefighter saves 4-year-old who flew out of bus
Video: Ball of slithering snakes shocks jogger
Adorable baby hippo takes a dip
Enchanting 'Beauty and the Beast' wedding nailed it
More what's trending
FOOD & DRINK
Purple ice cream from NYC is latest dessert trend
Food trend: Ice cream and fish? It's winning people over
Crazy shakes a big draw for NYC restaurant
Museum of Ice Cream set to open in Los Angeles
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
'Happy Days' actress Erin Moran dies at 56
2 people hit by car in Massapequa Park; police investigating
Rangers advance to next round after beating Canadiens 3-1 in Game 6
Man arrested in attempted rape at Shops at Columbus Circle bathroom
VIDEO: Passengers defend mother allegedly hit by flight attendant
Pedestrian seriously injured after struck by cab on Upper East Side
Funeral services held for Ohio victim of Facebook killer
Show More
Bomb scare forces evacuation of French Consulate on Upper East Side
Officials investigating after fire damages Brooklyn mosque, deli
President Trump awards Purple Heart in first visit to Walter Reed
Volunteer firefighter saves 4-year-old who flew out of bus
Police: Bicycling bandits wanted for stealing cell phones in Midtown
More News
Top Video
Top cop on DOJ's 'soft on crime' claim: 'My blood began to boil'
Monster Jam rolls into Nassau Coliseum
Subway service close to normal, but outage cause unknown
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video