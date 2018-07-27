Town cracks down on food trucks at Long Island wineries

The Town of Southold is cracking down on wineries and food truck owners who operate food trucks on winery properties, which is against town code.The town handed out several summonses to wineries and food truck owners last weekend. Town code prohibits food trucks from selling food in agricultural and residential zones."The town, after years of no enforcement, has decided to swing the pendulum in the direction of more enforcement," said Russell McCall, the founder of McCall Wines.McCall has the North Fork Food Truck operate at his winery on Friday nights. The food truck cooks with beef from cows that McCall raises on his farm. Neither he nor the food truck was issued a summons in the recent round of citations."I want to see some compromise. I want us all to work together - the wineries, the restaurants, the food trucks, the town," said Claudia Fleming, the owner of the North Fork Food Truck.Eyewitness News reporter Kristin Thorne asked Town of Southold Deputy Supervisor Bill Ruland if the town board would be willing to update town code to support food trucks on winery property, he responded, "There does not seem to be a willingness of the town board at this time."Giovanni Borghese said his winery, Castello di Borghese Vineyard, did receive a citation as did the owner of the food truck, Chenza's Cruisin Cuisine."It's a matter of civil decency - that while you're serving alcohol, food should be available," Borghese said. "Secondary, you're supporting a smaller local business."Borghese said he does not charge the food truck to be on his property. He is due to appear in court next month. He said in the meantime he will not have a food truck on his grounds.----------