Figuring out which kind of cookie you want might be tricky, and not just because they're all good choices. The cookie name may be different depending on your area. For example, take a look at the distribution of Samoas and the similar Caramel deLites, according to Babble:
The difference arises because Girl Scouts of the USA uses two different bakers, ABC Smart Cookies and Little Brownie Bakers. In most cases, despite the unique names, the two bakers make similar cookies.
With so many cookies going by so many different names, what's a person with a sweet tooth to order?
Here's your guide to navigating all that crunchy goodness so you can buy (or even try your hand at baking) your ideal Girl Scout cookie.
If you want to try something new...
To celebrate 100 years of Girl Scouts, the organization released a pair of new S'mores cookies this year. Both bakers put their own touch on the classic treat, so your version will depend on the baker used in your area. One is a graham cookie dipped in icing and covered in chocolate coating. Another is a graham cookie sandwich with a layer of chocolate and a layer of marshmallow in the middle.
S'mores cookie (chocolate coating) nutrition facts
S'mores cookie (graham cookie sandwich) nutrition facts
If you love peppermint...
Nothing to clear up here: Get the Thin Mints. These classic wafers have the same name all over the country but come in two different recipes. No matter where you are, this snack is great for chocolate and mint lovers alike. And either way, these are vegan!
ABC Smart Cookies Thin Mints nutrition facts (It's vegan!)
Little Brownie Bakers Thin Mints nutrition facts (It's vegan!)
If you love caramel...
Depending on your area, you'll want to order Samoas or Caramel deLites. Both have caramel, coconut and chocolate, though in the case of Samoas, it's dark chocolate.
Caramel DeLites nutrition facts
Samoas nutrition facts
If you love peanut butter...
If peanut butter is your ultimate cookie ingredient, go for the Peanut Butter Sandwich, which might also be called Do-si-dos. Either way you're getting a crispy oatmeal sandwich with creamy peanut butter in the middle.
Peanut Butter Sandwich nutrition facts
Do-si-dos nutrition facts
If you love peanut butter and chocolate...
Get the Peanut Butter Patties, which might also go by the name Tagalongs. Either way, expect a crunchy cookie under a layer of peanut butter, all wrapped up in a chocolate coating.
Peanut Butter Patties nutrition facts (it's vegan!)
Tagalongs nutrition facts
If you love peanut butter, chocolate and oatmeal...
If you just can't decide which you love the most, there's a cookie for that. The Trios cookie, only sold in certain areas, is the perfect mix: a peanut butter oatmeal cookie sprinkled with chocolate chips.
Trios nutrition facts (Available only where ABC Smart Cookies is used)
If you love toffee...
Cross your fingers that you live in an area that offers Toffee-tastic cookies. These buttery cookies have golden toffee bits stuffed inside them.
Toffee-tastic nutrition facts (Available only where Little Brownie Bakers is used)
If you love lemon...
You can get either the Lemonades (which are shortbread cookies with lemon-flavored icing) or the Savannah Smiles (which are lemon wedges covered in powdered sugar).
Lemonades nutrition facts (It's vegan!)
Savannah Smiles nutrition facts
If you love shortbread...
Plain and simple, Shortbread cookies are exactly what the name implies. Except where they're called Trefoils - then they're still shortbread cookies.
Shortbread nutrition facts
Trefoil nutrition facts
Additionally, if you'd like to give a shortbread cookie as a gift, the Thanks-A-Lot cookies come dipped in fudge with a sweet but simple "thank you" stamped across the middle.
Thanks-A-Lot nutrition facts (Available only where ABC Smart Cookies is used. It's vegan!)
Check your local Girl Scouts chapter to find out which baker is used and when they go on sale in your area.