GALLERY: Five decades of Charles Manson mug shots and photos

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Charles Manson is photographed with Star, June 13, 2010. (Manson Direct&#47;Polaris)</span></div>
Load Comments
Top Stories
Spanish police shoot, kill people near Barcelona
Spain terror: At least 13 dead when van slams into crowd
FDNY battles stubborn car fire on FDR Drive
NYPD ramps up security in wake of Barcelona attack
Grim subway reality: Corpses sometimes kept in break rooms
Father accused of leaving his 5 children alone to work
Leader of white supremacy march fearful, tearful
Mom, son killed in apparent double-murder suicide
Show More
Woman takes sanctuary at church to avoid deportation
Rip currents lead to increased rescues at Jersey Shore
Radiological detection tested in marine terror drill off LI
Search on for man who broke glass church door with bat
Human remains found inside shopping cart in the Bronx
More News
Photos
Photos from the scene of struck pedestrians in Barcelona
PHOTOS: Violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
PHOTOS: Disabled seaplane in East River
PHOTOS: O.J. Simpson through the years
More Photos