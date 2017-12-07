"You're a mean one, Mr. Grinch!" @MalvernePD captured Peter Dunbar of Queens who is accused of stealing packages and replacing them with boxes full of trash. Good news- @MalvernePD was able to return some of those stolen packages. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/TKN0f7xQd8 — Candace McCowan (@CandaceMcCowan7) December 7, 2017

A real-life Grinch accused of stealing packages from homes in several Long Island towns is now in custody.Police were very anxious to find the suspect since it is the middle of the holiday season. They arrested Peter Lee Dunbar, 24, of Queens after a traffic stop 1:30 Thursday morning in Malverne.Dunbar was arrested in the van that investigators suspected he used, and they found some of the packages that were stolen.Police say Dunbar had been swiping delivered packages and replacing them with bags and boxes filled with old clothes, shoes and trash. He would then drive away in a white Chevy van with New York plates. Investigators say this would happen during hours where most of the victims were at work.Police were able to recover some of the packages and return them to victims.