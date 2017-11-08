  • BREAKING NEWS 2017 New York and New Jersey Election Results

MORRIS PARK, Bronx (WABC) --
The NYPD is searching for a package thief caught on camera ripping people off in the Bronx just weeks before the busy holiday season.

The video shows a man who police say has been swiping packages from homes in the Morris Park section.

The first incident happened around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18 at a residence in the vicinity of Narragansett Avenue and Seminole Avenue. Authorities say the suspect removed packages containing a Gorilla Grip Bath Pillow, a ComfiLife memory foam pillow, a children's book and cartoon vocabulary cards with a combined value of $72.

He fled in a black SUV.

The second incident happened around the time two days later at a residence in the vicinity of Tenbroeck Avenue and Rhinelander Avenue. Police say the suspect removed packages containing a Carhartt belt, Fuji film, Crayola markers and a Squishy Toy with a combined value of $100. He also fled in a black SUV.
The NYPD is searching for this man, who they say has struck at least two homes in the Bronx


Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

