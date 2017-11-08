EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2618269" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The NYPD is searching for this man, who they say has struck at least two homes in the Bronx

The NYPD is searching for a package thief caught on camera ripping people off in the Bronx just weeks before the busy holiday season.The video shows a man who police say has been swiping packages from homes in the Morris Park section.The first incident happened around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday, October 18 at a residence in the vicinity of Narragansett Avenue and Seminole Avenue. Authorities say the suspect removed packages containing a Gorilla Grip Bath Pillow, a ComfiLife memory foam pillow, a children's book and cartoon vocabulary cards with a combined value of $72.He fled in a black SUV.The second incident happened around the time two days later at a residence in the vicinity of Tenbroeck Avenue and Rhinelander Avenue. Police say the suspect removed packages containing a Carhartt belt, Fuji film, Crayola markers and a Squishy Toy with a combined value of $100. He also fled in a black SUV.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------