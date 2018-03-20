Guard at UPS shoots would-be robber in Brooklyn

A man police said tried to rob a UPS guard in Brooklyn ended up getting shot and taken to the hospital.It happened at the UPS facility on Foster Ave. in Canarsie around 11:15 p.m. Monday.Police said the would-be robber, a man in his 30s, attempted to rob an armed security guard, who also happened to be a retired police officer with the NYPD.The guard shot the man in the foot. He was then transported to Brookdale University Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury.The suspect's name has not been released. Charges are pending. Police do not believe the guard will face any charges.----------