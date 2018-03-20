Guard at UPS shoots would-be robber in Brooklyn

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) --A man police said tried to rob a UPS guard in Brooklyn ended up getting shot and taken to the hospital.
It happened at the UPS facility on Foster Ave. in Canarsie around 11:15 p.m. Monday.
Police said the would-be robber, a man in his 30s, attempted to rob an armed security guard, who also happened to be a retired police officer with the NYPD.
The guard shot the man in the foot. He was then transported to Brookdale University Medical Center with a non-life threatening injury.
The suspect's name has not been released. Charges are pending. Police do not believe the guard will face any charges.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts