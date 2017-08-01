  • BREAKING NEWS ANY MINUTE: Mayor de Blasio's school safety announcement

Search on for gunman after 2 struck by stray bullets in Bridgeport, including 5-year-old girl

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are searching for a gunman after a man and a 5-year-old girl were hit by stray bullets.

Eyewitness News
BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) --
Police are searching for the gunman who opened fire in Connecticut, hitting two people with stray bullets including a 5-year-old girl.

Arianna Sulaiman was at a home in Bridgeport Sunday night, celebrating a birthday with her family.

Authorities say a bullet blasted through a window, hitting the little girl.

Her father says Arianna was shot in the hand and may have to have surgery.

Arianna was one of two people hit by stray bullets in what police believe was the same shooting in the neighborhood.

The other was a man who was grazed in the head.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingchild shotconnecticut newsBridgeport
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Family blames botched plastic surgery for Harlem mother's death
Inmates used peanut butter to make escape from jail
Woman to be deported after traffic violation
Portland transgender man gives birth to son
Police search for driver after deadly hit and run in Queens
Man assaulted during home burglary in Suffolk County
Christie says he confronted fan because he said 'awful stuff'
Investigation into police shooting of emotionally disturbed man with knife
Show More
5 overdose, 2 fatally, in luxury Jersey City high rise
Man charged with setting fire to bus with Jewish symbols
Trump dictated son's misleading statement on meeting with Russian lawyer: Sources
7 On Your Side: Energy efficient windows a fire hazard for some homeowners
Coney Island brawl caught on camera, officer injured
More News
Top Video
Snake discovered hiding in desk in newsroom
Christie says he confronted fan because he said 'awful stuff'
Man assaulted during home burglary in Suffolk County
Hackers claim to leak script for HBO 'Game of Thrones' episode
More Video