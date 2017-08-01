BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) --Police are searching for the gunman who opened fire in Connecticut, hitting two people with stray bullets including a 5-year-old girl.
Arianna Sulaiman was at a home in Bridgeport Sunday night, celebrating a birthday with her family.
Authorities say a bullet blasted through a window, hitting the little girl.
Her father says Arianna was shot in the hand and may have to have surgery.
Arianna was one of two people hit by stray bullets in what police believe was the same shooting in the neighborhood.
The other was a man who was grazed in the head.