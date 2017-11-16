Female hamburglar's bizarre McDonald's break-in caught on camera

EMBED </>More Videos

Real life 'hamburglar' seen helping herself to the soda fountain (KTRK)

By
Police in Maryland are looking for a real-life hamburglar caught stealing more than just food.

The woman can be seen on surveillance video, reaching into the McDonald's drive-thru window before helping herself to a fountain drink, then climbing through the window.

The video then shows the woman taking cash from the register before grabbing an entire box of McDonald's food.

Halfway through the burglary, she decides to pull her shirt over her face to hide from the camera.

She eventually goes back out the window with the box of food. So far, the thief has not been caught.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
caught on camerau.s. & worldmcdonald'sburglaryMaryland
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
High-rise office building evacuated after fire on 23rd floor
Rapper, fashion star Lil Peep dies at 21
Leopard mauls several after hiding out in school building
Drake threatens man groping women in audience at concert
Does NY State Police body armor leave them vulnerable to AR-15 bullets
Judge declares mistrial in Sen. Bob Menendez corruption case
Hawaii psychiatric hospital had 17 escapes
Radio host alleges Al Franken forcibly kissed her
Show More
Rental nightmare: The worst landlord in New York
4 hurt in apparent boiler explosion at house in NJ
Smiles everywhere as dozens of foster children get adopted
'Revenge porn' targeted in new legislation in NYC
Mistrial declared in Norman Seabrook bribery case
More News
Top Video
Will you try this tater tot turkey burger?
Does NY State Police body armor leave them vulnerable to AR-15 bullets
Man opening restaurant robbed of nearly $200K
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video