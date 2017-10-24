HEALTH & FITNESS

12 cases of Legionnaires' disease confirmed in downtown Flushing, Queens

The New York City Department of Health is investigating a cluster of Legionnaires' disease in a neighborhood in Queens.

The DOH said there are 12 confirmed cases of the disease in downtown Flushing in the last two weeks.

The patients range in age from early 30s to late 80s.

Five people are hospitalized and recovering, and seven have been discharged from the hospital. No patients have died.

Two more cases are currently being investigated to determine whether they are part of this cluster

This is a developing news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthlegionnaires' diseaseFlushingFlushing (Downtown)QueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Emily Fletcher: Actress-turned-meditation coach
Medical Marvels: How One Little Girl Avoided Scoliosis Surgery
Jimmy Kimmel's son Billy is six months
How to binge-watch TV and still get the sleep we need
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Lord & Taylor sells landmark Fifth Avenue store
Uber driver escapes just before LIRR train hits car on tracks
Accuweather Alert: Heavy rain on the way
Strong winds bring down trees, power lines in NY area
Couple charged in death of 13-day-old baby
Exclusive look at new floodgates for NYC tunnels
NYC mayor: Subway homeless is my problem
FBI releases documents on 2012 Newtown school shooting
Show More
5 teens charged with murder in highway rock incident
Fallen soldier's family gets $25K check from Trump
Lawsuit: New Jersey town illegally targeted Orthodox Jews
Police arrest 18-year-old accused of attacking stranger on subway
Dad of missing girl, reportedly left at coyote-infested alley, charged
More News
Photos
Yankee Aaron Judge's longest home runs of 2017
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
More Photos