The New York City Department of Health is investigating a cluster of Legionnaires' disease in a neighborhood in Queens.The DOH said there are 12 confirmed cases of the disease in downtown Flushing in the last two weeks.The patients range in age from early 30s to late 80s.Five people are hospitalized and recovering, and seven have been discharged from the hospital. No patients have died.Two more cases are currently being investigated to determine whether they are part of this cluster