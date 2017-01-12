HEALTH & FITNESS

Meet 80-year-old Ernie, the world's oldest female bodybuilder
EMBED </>More News Videos

At 80 years old, Ernestine Shepherd, is known as the world's oldest body builder. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
If you need some motivation to keep your New Year's resolution going strong, meet Ernestine Shepherd.

At 80 years old, she is regarded as the world's oldest competitive female body builder. She told our sister station WLS-TV in Chicago what inspired her to get on the path to fitness at the age of 56.

"My sister and I didn't like the way we looked in bathing suits. So after that, we said 'we got to get fit!' So we started going to a gym and working out. That started the whole thing. At that time, I was 56 years old," Shepherd said.

Before that, she said she had been doing "absolutely nothing" to keep in shape.

Now, Shepherd has won several bodybuilding titles. She encourages people trying to get in shape to stay "determined, dedicated and disciplined."

This weekend, Shepherd is appearing at the Gladiator Fitness Expo in Chicago.

"I get the opportunity to be there and show the things that I can do to help motivate others to live a healthy, happy, positive, confident lifestyle," she said.
Related Topics:
healthfitnesshealthHammond
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Bill would keep birth control free in New York if Obamacare is revoked
Republican-led Senate takes first step to repeal Obamacare
Girl sells artwork to raise money to buy diabetic alert dog
CVS generic competitor to EpiPen, sold at a 6th the price
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
VIDEO: Girl struck by out-of-control driver in Brooklyn
Retaining wall collapse stalls traffic on Cross Bronx, Major Deegan
Obama awards Joe Biden Presidential Medal of Freedom
Dad says pre-K student molested his 4-year-old daughter
NYPD: 12-year-old pulls gun on classmate over chicken nuggets
Funeral services Friday for hero NYPD detective Steven McDonald
Police: Driver in drunk wrong-way crash had .27 BAC
Show More
Permit violations uncovered at site of Yonkers roof collapse
Teen gunned down in quadruple shooting in Newark ID'd
Police: Pair made false 911 call to get out of traffic stop
Authorities: Boy, 12, locked in 'torture chamber' nearly 2 years
VIDEO: NYPD officer charged with driving drunk on way to call
More News
Top Video
Eyewitness News Update
Retaining wall collapse stalls traffic on Cross Bronx, Major Deegan
VIDEO: NYPD officer charged with driving drunk on way to call
Police: Driver in drunk wrong-way crash had .27 BAC
More Video