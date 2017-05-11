HEALTH & FITNESS

Avocados popularity spawns rise in hand injuries

EMBED </>More Videos

Avocados popularity spawns rise in hand injuries. Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on May 11, 2017. (WPVI)

Avocados are very healthy for you, but they may not be great for your hands if you're not careful.

Doctors in the U.K. are reporting a surge in hand injuries suffered while people cut avocados.

One London surgeon says he sees about 4 patients a week with cuts.

Another hospital gets a lot of cases Saturdays, around brunch-time.

The bad trend is also showing on social media, with the hashtag #AvocadoInjury or #AvocadoHand.

Some of the injuries include nerve damage and require surgery.

To avoid injuries while cutting an avocado, follow this simple technique: put it on a flat surface, hold it down with one hand and then slice horizontally, twisting the avocado to turn it.

To remove the stone, the California Avocado Commission says SCOOP it out, DO NOT WHACK IT with a knife or poke it with the tip of a knife.

That's especially dangerous, since the avocado's soft flesh is exposed. It's very easy for a knife to go through that and into your hand.

For detailed directions on safely cutting an avocado, click here.

Or check out this video.
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheckavocado
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
New "Gray Death" drug can kill with one dose
Exclusive: Suffolk testing water filter for carcinogen found in wells
Dozens protest location of NJ substance abuse center
Rare, potentially-deadly tick-borne disease found in NY, NJ
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Suspect surrenders after nearly 36-hour standoff in Trenton
Terrorist-turned-informant who plotted to bomb LIRR gets time served
Man in custody in attack on German tourist in Harlem
Police release surveillance of vehicle that struck teen in South Jamaica
EXCLUSIVE: Some parents say new sand in NYC sandboxes injuring children
ICE agents aid in arrests of 1,300+ accused gang members
New "Gray Death" drug can kill with one dose
Show More
Couple says they heard footsteps of little girl before coffin discovery
VIDEO: Father, daughter killed when van plunges into ocean
Long Island residents outraged by cellphone towers in front of homes
Crowbar from high rise smashes into taxi, hurting driver
2 more suspects in custody in beating of street vendor
More News
Top Video
British star Charlie Hunnam hits big screen in 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword'
Newark tenants evacuated after landlord fails to pay water bill
Suspect surrenders after nearly 36-hour standoff in Trenton
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video