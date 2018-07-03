Health officials in Suffolk County have closed beaches in four towns due to the findings of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria.The Department of Health Services says the closures are in Babylon, Huntington, Islip and Brookhaven.--In the Town of Babylon, Tanner Park Beach is closed.--In the Town of Huntington, Steers Beach, Asharoken Beach, Valley Grove Beach and Prices Bend Beach are closed.--In the Town of Islip, West Islip Beach and the Town Beach at Lake Ronkonkoma are closed.--In the Town of Brookhaven, Stony Brook Beach is closed.Health officials say bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result in gastrointestinal illness, as well as infections of the eyes, ears, nose, and throat.The health department says the beaches will reopen when testing reveals that the bacteria have subsided to acceptable levels.----------