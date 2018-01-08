  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
HEALTH & FITNESS

Big jump in the number of flu cases across the country this season

The number of flu cases is rising around the country.

The impact of this flu season continues to take its toll across the country, as hospitalizations for influenza have just about doubled since last week.

Tens of thousands of people have been affected by the deadly flu crisis.

The CDC said there have been nearly 42,000 confirmed cases in the US this season.

New York City and 26 states experienced high flu activity. California is one of the hardest hit states.

The emergency room at UCLA Medical Center brought in extra staff with the usual 140 patients a day skyrocketing to 200.

The CDC estimated this year's flu vaccine is only 32 percent effective against the common H2N3 strain and only 10 percent effective against other strains.

But doctors still recommend getting one.
