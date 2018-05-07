U.S. & WORLD

Teen comes back to life after parents agree to donate organs

Boy recovering from severe brain trauma.

ALABAMA --
An Alabama boy is on the path to a miraculous recovery from severe brain trauma.

A dune buggy accident two months ago left 13-year-old Trenton McKinley with seven skull fractures.

Trenton was brain dead and barely breathing.

Then, just as his parents signed papers to donate his organs, Trenton started coming back, making strides beyond what anyone expected.

"There's no other explanation but God. There's no other way that I could have came back. Even the doctors said," Trenton said.

But the joy is tempered with deep worry because Trenton still has his struggles.

He's lost 50 pounds and deals with nerve pain and seizures daily.

