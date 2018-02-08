  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays
Former Stuyvesant High School students raise awareness of 9/11 health rights

Former Stuyvesant High School students will promote 9/11 survivors forums on Thursday.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) --
Former students at a Lower Manhattan high school will raise awareness for those suffering from 9/11 related illnesses.

Students who attended Stuyvesant High School on September 11, 2001, will promote forums to educate survivors on health care rights on Thursday.

They want other former students, teachers, workers and those who live in Lower Manhattan to know they may be eligible for compensation and health care after being exposed to toxins in the wake of the attack.

The coalition includes the United Federation of Teachers, 9/11 victims' rights attorney Michael Barasch, and other advocates.

The students will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, followed by two public health forums at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Stuyvesant, 345 Chambers St.

Advocates estimate there are 400,000 people eligible for compensation. So far, 80,000 first-responders and ordinary residents have registered.

