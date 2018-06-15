MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --It's been nicknamed the "20-minute facelift," and Glam Lab got one of the first looks!
The new treatment, TempSure Envi, is changing up the beauty world as we know it! In just minutes.
It can reduce fine lines, tighten skin and even smooth out that cellulite!
How, you ask?
Using a new form of radiofrequency, it heats extremely deep tissue layers under your skin, to regenerate collagen.
Now, GET THIS: there's absolutely no pain involved and no downtime.
That's right - you could go and get a quick facelift on your lunch break, without your co-workers having a clue!
After one treatment, I was sold. But I wanted to take it one step further, so I brought my mom to try it out too.
In this very special episode of Glam Lab, we head to The Dermatology & Laser Group of NYC to receive the treatment from Dr. Arash Akhavan.
Not only is Dr. Akhavan the founder of the establishment, but he's one of the first dermatologists in the world to use the TempSure Envi.
Treatment time will vary based on skin type, age and face area.
Check out the video to see if it's really all the buzz!
