Tourists from Europe spark huge measles scare in New York area

Sandra Bookman has the details on the measles scare. (Shutterstock)

Two tourists from Europe sparked a local measles scare.

New York State health officials say anyone who visited the following locations may have been exposed:

- Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Brooklyn (April 15th)
- Watchtower facilities in Orange and Putnam Counties (April 16th and 17th)

Health officials say the risk of developing measles is low for anyone who has been vaccinated or is immune.

Symptoms include fever, rash a cough and runny nose.

Anyone who thinks they may have been affected should call their doctor if they experience symptoms.

