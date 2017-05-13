Lisa Colagrossi Foundation starts national awareness campaign

The Lisa Colagrossi Foundation has launched a national brain aneurysm public awareness campaign.Todd Crawford, Lisa Colagrossi's husband, created the foundation in her name after the Eyewitness News reporter died in March 2015. She suffered a brain aneurysm while returning from covering a story.Crawford and Dr. Howard Riina, vice chair of neurosurgery at NYU Langone, visited Eyewitness News to brain aneurysms and the warning signs.The campaign, "Lights On, Lights Off", was created when a 2016 survey of more than 1,000 people found that while women are 50 percent more likely to develop a brain aneurysm, they are unaware of the risk factors.Both women and African-Americans are at the highest risk, according to the foundation.About 40,000 people are expected to experience a ruptured brain aneurysm this year. Several thousand could die as a result of complications.