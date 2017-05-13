HEALTH & FITNESS

Lisa Colagrossi Foundation starts national awareness campaign

The Lisa Colagrossi Foundation has launched a national brain aneurysm public awareness campaign.

Todd Crawford, Lisa Colagrossi's husband, created the foundation in her name after the Eyewitness News reporter died in March 2015. She suffered a brain aneurysm while returning from covering a story.

Crawford and Dr. Howard Riina, vice chair of neurosurgery at NYU Langone, visited Eyewitness News to brain aneurysms and the warning signs.

The campaign, "Lights On, Lights Off", was created when a 2016 survey of more than 1,000 people found that while women are 50 percent more likely to develop a brain aneurysm, they are unaware of the risk factors.

Both women and African-Americans are at the highest risk, according to the foundation.

About 40,000 people are expected to experience a ruptured brain aneurysm this year. Several thousand could die as a result of complications.

For more information, visit http://tlcfound.org/
