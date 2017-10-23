MEDICAL MARVELS

Medical Marvels: How One Little Girl Avoided Scoliosis Surgery

EMBED </>More Videos

WABC is taking you inside NewYork-Presbyterian for a look at extraordinary stories that we call Medical Marvels. (WABC)

NEW YORK --
WABC is taking you inside NewYork-Presbyterian for a look at some extraordinary stories that we call Medical Marvels. It's WABC's Emmy-nominated digital series exclusive to abc7NY.com.

Starla Leiby Marcelo was just five years old when she was diagnosed with severe scoliosis that caused her to have a curvature of the spine. Typically patients with this diagnosis require invasive spine surgery, but Dr. Michael Vitale, Chief of the Pediatric Spine and Scoliosis Service at NewYork-Presbyterian's Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital, is spearheading a new treatment model that focuses on conservative, less-painful, and non-operative measures. By working with Dr. Vitale and using casting, bracing and Schroth therapy, Starla - who is now nine years-old - has avoided surgery for the past four years.

Starla's prognosis is much better than if she had not had the casting, bracing and Schroth. Prior to these conservative efforts being done, children her age may have undergone a posterior spinal fusion which does not allow the lungs to continue to grow and mature or a growing rod technique that requires lengthening either in the office or in the operating room. With the conservative efforts in place, her thorax and lungs will continue to grow but her scoliosis will hopefully be controlled at least until she is a teenager and fusion is an option for her.

Despite having to wear a brace for 18 hours a day, Starla doesn't let it constrain her - she does Taekwondo, acts in local community theater and is making her third trip to Walt Disney World in January!

Click here for more information on Dr. Michael G. Vitale, at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthmedical marvelsscoliosisnew york presbyterian hospital
Load Comments
MEDICAL MARVELS
Medical Marvels: Policeman donates kidney to save fellow officer
MEDICAL MARVELS: From a heart transplant to a thriving life
MEDICAL MARVELS: NewYork-Presbyterian's Mobile Stroke Treatment Unit Saves Critical Treatment Time
Medical Marvels: Life-saving treatment for chronic leukemia
More medical marvels
HEALTH & FITNESS
Jimmy Kimmel's son Billy is six months
How to binge-watch TV and still get the sleep we need
Judge tosses award against Johnson & Johnson in baby powder lawsuit
'Breast Cancer: Encouraging New Options' - Resources
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Police searching for suspected stalker who approached 2 kids
Truck driver jumps in fire truck, assaults firefighter after multi-car crash
Remains found ID'd as missing Long Island teen
Teens safe after held against will in Brooklyn house
NYPD shoots man who allegedly lunged at officers with knives
Bribery trial for ex-head of jail guards union set to begin
Body of missing 3-year-old boy found in city water tank
Target: Customers want it to pause the "Christmas creep"
Show More
Store owners say thieves are targeting cans of Spam
McCain issues veiled criticism of Trump's Vietnam medical deferment
Mother, son, daughter charged in string of knifepoint robberies
Man wanted for stealing boat in NJ, docking it at ferry terminal
Opening statements in trial of officer charged in apparent road rage shooting
More News
Top Video
Police searching for suspected stalker who approached 2 kids
Remains found ID'd as missing Long Island teen
Subway rider brutally attacked by man who stomped on foot
Is the end of the Metrocard approaching?
More Video