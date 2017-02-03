HEALTH & FITNESS

Medical Marvels: Life-saving treatment for chronic leukemia

EMBED </>More News Videos

Doctors at NewYork-Presbyterian gave Robert Frank Azopardi a trial drug for his Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia. (WABC)

NEW YORK (WABC) --
WABC is taking you inside NewYork-Presbyterian for a look at some extraordinary stories that we call Medical Marvels. It's WABC's Emmy-nominated digital series exclusive to abc7NY.

In 2000, Robert Frank Azopardi went in for a routine exam and was shocked to be given a diagnosis of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, also known as CLL.

He was treated in Florida and grew increasingly resistant to the chemotherapy. Finally he was told he had three months to live and should arrange for hospice care.

Lucky for him he sought a second opinion at NewYork-Presbyterian and Dr. Richard R Furman advised him that he might be a good candidate for a clinical trial.

Robert was one of the first patients to receive ibrutinib, which has subsequently been approved by the FDA.

Ibrutinib is a novel agent that has changed the paradigm of CLL and Lymphoma management.

Robert demonstrated an excellent response and remained in remission for five years.

At that time, his CLL became resistant to ibrutinib and subsequently progressed.

Fortunately, another clinical trial featuring the drug venetoclax became available. It worked through a different mechanism and was highly effective.

Robert has only one thing to say about NewYork-Presbyterian, "They turned my whole life around."

Click here for more information on Dr. Richard R Furman, Associate Professor of Hematology and Oncology, NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine.
Related Topics:
health
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Columbia University making changes to mental health resources after student suicides
Donations providing new bath for boy with excruciating skin disorder
Boy from Philippines hopes for smiles after face surgery
Tuesday night deadline to sign up for Obamacare coverage
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
NYPD: Man shadowboxing in elevator beats neighbor to death
Trump administration hits 13 people, dozen companies in new Iran sanctions
Man Sets Off Explosive Device at Cheesecake Factory
After years apart, travel ban delay, girls reunited with dad
Incredi-ball: 2-ton Target cement ball rolls through Paramus parking lot
7-month-old pit bull puppy survives 5-story fall in NJ
Search continues for body of missing NJ teen
Show More
Girl expelled after suing to play on boys' team reinstated
Judge: Drug lord 'El Chapo' will stay on 23-hour lockdown
Conway Cites 'Massacre' That Never Happened to Defend Trump Travel Ban
6 months after Howard Beach murder: Who killed Karina Vetrano?
Court: Police with warrant can view private Twitter messages
More News
Top Video
Iran bans US wrestlers in response to Trump's order
Muslim prayer demonstration taking place at JFK airport
Judge: Drug lord 'El Chapo' will stay on 23-hour lockdown
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video