Westchester, Putnam residents say landscaping company is ruining their quality of life

Lauren Glassberg has more on the landscaper lawsuit.

SOMERS, New York (WABC) --
Some residents in Westchester and Putnam counties are angry with a landscaping supply company they say is ruining their peace and quiet.

People who live near Whispering Pine Landscape Supply Co. say the noise is so loud it has depleted their quality of life. Additionally, some have health concerns.

Firefighter Anthony Porco, of Somers, says the ruckus from the constant construction work is just something he has to live with.

"It's unbearable, no one should have to live like this," he said. "It's been six long years, I've been tortured. It's been torture."

Whispering Pines is located right behind his house, and his neighbor -- an emergency room physician -- is beyond aggravated as well.

"What they are doing is absolutely immoral, illegal, and they should not be allowed what they are doing," he said. "They have to be stopped."

Even folks in the next county are bothered. Frank Nanna lives in Mahopac and has complained to the police about the noise and to the health department about the dust and fumes from the stone crushing and mulch making. He's battling lung cancer.

"The mulch smells terrible," he said. "And the research I've done on it, if it's not properly maintained, it is caustic."

He hired an attorney, while Porco says his case is already in the courts. According to Somers' zoning office, the area is zoned residential.

The company started as a nursery but has since branched off into this, and some argue that exceeds any nonconforming allowance.

Somers zoning is holding a hearing next month.

"I'm very disappointed, because basically they have turned their back on me," Porco said. "To the point where I had to get an attorney."

Residents are not interested in destroying the business or even making money off it. They simply want the noisy portions of the business to be executed elsewhere.

Calls to the owner of Whispering Pines Landscape Suppy Co. were not returned.

